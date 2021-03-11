'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

Amid furore on social media following a statement by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Bengaluru, cautioning users from sharing Aadhaar photocopies, the central government on Sunday withdrew the so called ‘warning order’ saying it could lead to misinterpretation.

The withdrawn press release was issued on May 27 by Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI.

“It is learnt that the press release was issued in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number can be used. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the press release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” said the statement by government on Sunday.

#Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

In view of possibility of misinterpretation the press release issued earlier stands withdrawn with immediate effect.https://t.co/ChmbVs8EjJ@GoI_MeitY @PIB_India — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 29, 2022

It said UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

“Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” the latest government statement said.