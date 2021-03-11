'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

New Delhi, May 29
Amid furore on social media following a statement by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Bengaluru, cautioning users from sharing Aadhaar photocopies, the central government on Sunday withdrew the so called ‘warning order’ saying it could lead to misinterpretation.
The withdrawn press release was issued on May 27 by Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI.
“It is learnt that the press release was issued in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number can be used. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the press release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” said the statement by government on Sunday.
#Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 29, 2022
In view of possibility of misinterpretation the press release issued earlier stands withdrawn with immediate effect.https://t.co/ChmbVs8EjJ@GoI_MeitY @PIB_India
It said UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.
“Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” the latest government statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone
Army helicopter carried 10 soldiers and two employees of the...
Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains
Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air took off at 10...
Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date
Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...
'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory
The withdrawn press release was issued by Bengaluru Regional...
Pakistani drone carrying magnetic bombs, under-barrel grenades shot down in J-K's Kathua
J-K Police shot down the drone in Rajbagh area of Kathua