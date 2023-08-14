No chance of NCP aligning with BJP, says Sharad Pawar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday said some well wishers were trying to nudge him to go with the BJP, but he won’t do that.

“As the national president of the NCP, I am making it clear that my party will not go with the BJP. Any association with the BJP does not fit into the NCP’s political policy and philosophy,” Pawar said addressing reporters at Sangola in Solapur district of Maharashtra today.

He said, “Some well wishers are trying to persuade me to join BJP.” He was alluding to his nephew Ajit Pawar who broke ranks to join the Shiv Sena and the BJP government in Maharashtra recently.

Asked about a secret meeting with Ajit, Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra, Pawar said, “He is my nephew. What is wrong in my meeting my nephew?”

Pawar had recently riled the opposition INDIA bloc by attending an event in Pune where PM Narendra Modi was honoured.

