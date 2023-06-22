No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

On the first day of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent US personalities from different walks of life in New York though media attention was captured by Tesla CEO Elon Musk who was confident that his futuristic car company will be in India and (he) “will do so as soon as humanly possible.”

“We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India,” he said.

In a separate video, he confessed to being a fan of Modi and said the PM “really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investments in India.”

After meeting PM Modi, he said Twitter does not have a choice but to follow rules prescribed by the local government. “The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country…we will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law,” he said, adding that it is impossible for “us to do more than that”.

Equally important were the PM’s meetings with a large number of US thought leaders, singly and in groups. In an interaction with Grammy award winner Falguni Shah, he lauded her for her song ‘Abundance in Millets’ that raises awareness about millets. The PM also met six health experts to discuss the use of digital technologies for quality healthcare, greater focus on integrative medicine and better healthcare preparedness, said an MEA release. Those who participated included Peter Hotez (National School of Tropical Medicine), Sunil David (CEO of ViroVax), Stephen Klasko (General Catalyst), Lawton Burns (University of Pennsylvania), Vivian Lee (Verily Life Sciences) and Peter Agre (Nobel Laureate who is at John Hopkins School of Medicine).

The PM also met think-tank representatives and invited them to enhance their presence in India. They included Michael Froman (Council on Foreign Relations), Daniel Russel (Asia Society Policy Institute), Max Abrahms (Northeastern University), Jeff Smith (Director, The Heritage Foundation), Elbridge Colby (The Marathon Initiative) and Guru Sowle (Indus International Research Foundation).

