No communal tension over UCC in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the state’s uniform civil code had been implemented peacefully with no communal strife over the issue and could thus serve as a template for other states exploring the issue.

The BJP-ruled Uttarakhand is actively pursuing a uniform civil code in the state and HP CM Jai Ram Thakur has also said his government was considering the matter.

Referring to the Goa Civil Code, Sawant said the communities, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians, in the state were all governed by the same personal laws of marriage, divorce, succession and inheritance.

The Goa code flows from the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 and since the liberation of the state, the Uniform Civil Code has been in force as during the Portuguese times.

“There has not been any communal tension or any other issues due to the uniform civil code in the state. One-third of the population in Goa comprises minority communities that include 27 per cent Christians and five to six per cent Muslims. There have been no complaints or problems,” Sawant said.