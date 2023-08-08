No confidence is against Modi for having done good: MP Nishikant Dubey

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, August 8
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while opening the government counter on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday used the humble origins of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his schemes to drive his point.
The no confidence is “against the son of a poor man, the man who provided drinking water, toilets and supplied power”. The no confidence motion is against the poor people of India.
Dubey was replying to the no confidence motion moved by the INDIA alliance.
He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe the move: “The PM says that this is not a no-trust-vote, it is a ‘trust in Opposition’ vote. They want to see who supports them”.
Attacking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Dubey claimed she wants to do two things: “Bete ko set karna hai, damaad ko bhent karna hai (‘Has to set up her son, and take care of her son-in-law’)”.
The alliance partners could not accept that the President of Papua New Guinea touched feet of Modi, or why Biden (US President Joe Biden) seeks Modi’s autograph or why the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls Modi as ‘Boss’, he said.
Modi’s policies will win 2024 and you will be destroyed, he added.
Dubey raised the issue of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case following which his membership was restored.
He said: "The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order...He is saying that he will not apologise...Secondly, he says "I am not Savarkar" - You can never be Savakar”.. Sarvarkar spent 28 years in jail, he added.
Dubey then dug into chequered history of each of the alliance partners with Congress. He then cited how the BJP had never entered into alliance with CPM or the Muslim league as these are ideologically opposed to BJP.
