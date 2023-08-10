Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

New Delhi, August 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition alliance INDIA as a collection of arrogant dynasties who will take India back by two centuries as he exuded confidence that people will bless "garib ka beta" with a record-breaking mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In his over 130-minute reply in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence brought by opposition parties, Modi seized on Rahul Gandhi's now-expunged reference to his government's alleged assault on 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur during his speech a day before to launch a blistering counterattack, saying some are wishing death to 'Maa Bharti' even though their party has a history of dividing India and assaulting its people.
The Congress chopped off mother India's limbs and divided her into three when the time came for freeing her from slavery, he said, describing Gandhi as a "failed product" whose repeated launches have always failed.
Reaching out to the people of Manipur, he said the entire country is with them, those behind heinous and unforgivable crimes against women will be given stringent punishment and the Centre and state governments are working together to restore peace in the ethnic violence-hit state soon.
Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had walked out by the time he touched on the Manipur issue, accusing him of not speaking on the matter.
The no-confidence motion was later defeated by a voice vote.
With the Congress and its allies constantly targeting him over the situation in the state, where over 150 people have died since May, the prime minister returned fire by describing the politics of the grand old party as the root cause of problems plaguing Manipur and the entire north east region which he described as his 'jigar ka tukda' (piece of heart).
He has himself visited the state by over 50 times and his government ministers over 400 times to the region, he said. This is not mere data but his government's devotion to the northeast, he said.
Modi urged the Opposition not to do politics but work as medicine for curing the pain of people of the state in what was his likely his longest speech in Parliament during which he very much made a pitch for the BJP's reelection in the 2024 polls, highlighting his government's track record.
He mocked INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc as an attempt to put plaster on a decrepit building and cited the development-oriented politics of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to assert that the Opposition could not resist incorporating its acronym in its own new nomenclature.
Their new shop will soon be shut down, he said. The opposition is all about 'loot ki dukan' and 'nafrat ka bazar', he said in what was seen as his swipe at Gandhi's frequent 'mohabbat ki dukan' pitch.
The Congress was at the Centre of Modi's political attack as he painted the party lacking any vision for the country and siding with those who work against India.
These parties have added two 'Is' of arrogance to the NDA, and the one 'I' of arrogance is of the alliance's 26 constituents and the other 'I' is of arrogance of one family, he said.
"You can change the label but how you will hide your old sins from people," he said, dubbing the alliance as a reflection of dynastic politics built around family name and wealth which was sought to be eliminated by the likes of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Maulana Azad and other icons of the freedom movement.
The Opposition sells hate, Emergency, partition, atrocities on Sikhs, lies, corruption and scams. "Those having this shop of hate should be ashamed. They sold the self-respect of our armed forces," he said.
They are all about double-digit inflation, instability, appeasement politics, dynasty, unemployment, terrorism and a guarantee to push India back by two centuries, he said.
Charting his rise from a humble background, he said in an attack on the Gandhi family that they can't withstand a poor person's son in the seat of power. "The truth is that people of the country elected a government with full majority twice after 30 years. But they are worried as to how the poor's son is sitting here," he said. They (Congress leaders) used to cut birthday cakes in airplanes while vaccines are now transported in them, they used to get dry-cleaned clothes by air but the poor now fly in planes, they used to use naval warship on vacations, he added.
This is not INDIA but 'ghamandia' (full of arrogance) and every leader wants to be bridegroom in its wedding procession, he said quoting a Hindi idiom.
"The Congress has no policy, no intention, no vision, no understanding of global economy and no knowledge of India's economy," Modi said, panning the party leadership as rootless and privileged who have no faith in the country's people. It was founded by a foreigner and every aspect of its identity, from flag to poll symbol and ideas, have been "stolen".
Targeting the main opposition party, he said its government at the Centre would trust the word of Pakistan over terror attacks and its misadventures on borders but not the valour of Indian armed forces. In Kashmir, it would not trust the common man in the region but separatists and others carrying Pakistan's flag.
That is why people's feelings of "no confidence" in the Congress is very deep, he said, accusing the party of seizing on any negative thing about India coming from foreign soil. highlighting his government's special operations across the border.
In a reference to frequent disruption in the both Houses of Parliament by the opposition parties over the Manipur situation, he said they did not allow discussion to take place on a number of bills related to the country's development.
They have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them. "You have betrayed people," he said.
Modi said when the Opposition had brought a similar no-confidence motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with a bigger mandate in 2019. The Opposition's motion has proven auspicious for his government, he added.
"It is the country's confidence that when you bring another no-confidence motion in 2028, India will be the third largest economy in the world," he said, asserting that his dispensation has given a scam-free governance. The Opposition cannot give this guarantee but he can, he added.
Opposition parties are marked by arrogance and absence of confidence, Modi said, accusing them of suffering from "ostrich-like" mindset at a time when a new confidence, energy and resolve has filled people of the country whose global credibility has been taken to "new heights".
Taking a swipe at them, he said they seem to have been blessed with a "secret boon" that anyone whom them wish ill will prosper. He was an example of this, Modi said, adding that he has been targeted for over 20 years.
Opposition leaders targeted banking sector, the public-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Life Insurance Corporation of India, the prime minister said, noting that government sector banks have made record profits.
The HAL has notched up record revenue and the LIC has been also doing exceptionally well, he added.
"Now they are cursing the country, the country to going to get stronger," he said, asserting that the government will also grow in strength.
Modi said India is gong through a very important and critical phase of time and its impact will be felt for the next 1,000 years. The strength and hard work of people will lay a strong foundation for the next 1,000 years, he added.
Citing a NITI Aayog report, the prime minister said over 13.5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 5 years.
I compliment opposition for listening to me and bringing no-confidence motion in 2023 but they did so without any preparation. I request opposition to be better prepared when they bring no-confidence motion in 2028: PM Modi.
PM Modi says his govt gave priority to northeast, cites development works carried out in region in last nine years.
Root cause of problems in northeast is Congress and its politics. Manipur had become victim of ethnic clashes during erstwhile Congress regimeDuring Congress rule in Manipur temples used to be closed by evening, it was impossible to worship: PM Modi.
Entire country stands with women of Manipur, this House is with them too. I want to assure people of Manipur that we will together find a solution and restore peace in state: PM Modi.
Heinous crimes committed against women in Manipur; Centre, state govt making all efforts to get culprits punished: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Had opposition been interested in discussing Manipur, we could have had a detailed discussion separately. Home Minister called opposition for discussion; he spoke on Manipur in detail Wednesday but opposition only wants to do politics: PM Modi.
Opposition walks out amid PM Modi's reply to no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha; PM says they want to speak but cannot listen.
Congress running 'loot ki dukaan', 'nafrat ka bazaar'; they sell partition, Emergency, atrocities and appeasement politics. For years they have been launching 'failed product', every time it 'fails': PM Modi takes dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Cong likes 'parivarvaad', 'darbarvaad'; darbar system snatched rights of stalwarts like B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Chandra Shekhar: PM Modi.
Whenever circumstances will change, knives will be out in opposition alliance. This is not INDIA but 'Ghamandia' alliance; everyone there wants to be 'groom', be PM: Modi's dig at opposition bloc
Nothing is Congress' own, from its poll symbol to ideas, everything has been borrowed from someone else. Congress adopted flag similar to national tricolour to add credibility, they also 'stole' Gandhi surname for gains: PM Modi.
Opposition thinks it can increase its credibility by using INDIA name for alliance. Opposition needed 'NDA' to stay alive, they just added two 'I's to it due to their arrogance: PM Modi on 'INDIA' bloc.
You're trying to pass off old vehicle as electric one just by applying new paint: PM Modi to opposition bloc INDIA
Congress so blinded by arrogance that it cannot see ground reality, people have deep no-confidence in it. People of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Bihar, Tripura, Odisha have been declaring no-confidence in Congress for years. I express sympathies with my opposition friends; they performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru: PM Modi referring to formation of INDIA bloc.
Congress, its friends used to trust Pakistan when it disowned acts of attacking our borders, sending terrorists into our territory. Congress takes pride in amplifying false propaganda of any global survey tarnishing India's image: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Congress and its friends have a history of doubting India's capabilities and prowess. When you'll bring no-confidence motion in 2028, country will be among top three economies globally, this is our belief: PM Modi to Oppn.
Mantra of 'reform, perform and transform' as well as proper planning and hardwork have taken country to new heights: PM Modi.
In our third term, India will become third largest economy in world. My tip to those interested in stock market - invest in govt companies and your money will grow: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Opposition spread misgivings about LIC, but the insurance firm also touching new heights. Opposition said bad things about govt aerospace firm HAL but today it is touching new heights of success: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Opposition has 'ostrich-like approach', I thank its leaders for wearing black in House as I see that as 'kaala teeka': PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PM Modi says poverty going down in India, cites NITI Aayog and IMF data to state that country has almost got rid of extreme poverty.
Some trying to tarnish our image on global stage, but world knows the truth and won't be misled: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
We gave a scam-free govt to youth, gave them opportunity to fly high; we also restored pride of country and took it to new heights: PM Modi.
Our only resolution and goal should be development of country. In 2014, a full majority govt came after three decades and we got a bigger mandate in 2019 because of our track record: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Tallest leader in Oppn ranks not in list of speakers; Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. I don't know what was compulsion of Congress for sidelining Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, maybe call was made from Kolkata: PM Modi in LS.
Opposition couldn't prepare for debate on no-confidence motion despite so much time in hand, even its sympathisers are disappointed. Country watching you, but every time you have disappointed it: PM Modi to opposition.
For opposition, party is above country; they have more interest in hunger for power than hunger of people: PM Modi.
There was need for discussion on important bills aimed at welfare of people, but opposition was interested in politicking: PM Modi.
No-confidence motion always lucky for us; this one also will ensure we will return with record-breaking mandate: PM Modi.
Opposition brought no-confidence motion in 2018 also, I had said it was their floor test, not of govt, and was proven right: PM Modi.
People of country have repeatedly reposed trust in our govt, want to thank them all: PM Modi in reply to debate on no-confidence motion.
In an all-out attack on the Centre, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the continuing violence in Manipur is the BJP's “biggest failure”.
Participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Moitra said the aim behind bringing the motion was to end the Centre's “code of silence in Manipur”.
“This motion is to break this code of silence in Manipur. Prime minister Modi will not listen to us, he will come on the last day and give his speech. I don't know what is more unfortunate, our Prime Minister refuses to come to the Parliament or that he refuses to go to Manipur,” she said.
Launching an all-out attack on the BJP government over the Manipur violence, Moitra said such a type of ethnic violence was not witnessed in any state for the last many decades.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India is in a unique position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth when the global economy is struggling with the twin challenge of high inflation and slow growth.
Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the Modi government, she also said that earlier governments used to sell dreams to people while the present regime is fulfilling the dreams.
"India was listed among five fragile economies of the world in 2013, but it has now become the fastest-growing economy in just nine years," she said.
"India was listed among five fragile economies of the world in 2013, but it has now become the fastest-growing economy in just nine years," she said.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "If a word is unparliamentary there is a provision to remove it. I don't think so Rahul Gandhi has used any unparliamentary words...Rahul Gandhi said that Bharat Mata is being humiliated... I have taken up this issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker, and he has assured me that he will look into it..."
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says the entire country knows that Manipur CM has divided the state into two parts and it is because of his failure that there have been atrocities against women in the state and the children have been residing in relief camps.
NDA has 331 members in the Lok Sabha. It is expected to sail through the no-trust vote. The BJP alone has 303 MPs in the Lower House where the majority mark is 272. The opposition has 144 MPs. Nine votes of the BRS. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik's BJD have 70 members together. BJD is not backing the no-trust motion.
Parts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wedesday was expunged from official record.
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says the whole nation is watching how Union Home Minister spoke on Manipur and opposition's no-confidence motion, this shows that though the opposition lacks confidence, people of this country have confidence in Modi govt.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday questioned why the PM has not visited Manipur. "The Prime Minister has not gone to Manipur because he doesn't consider it a part of India. You (BJP) have divided Manipur," he said.
