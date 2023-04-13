No contradiction in barring George Soros and promoting UN fund for democracy: MEA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The Government has pushed back at reports claiming a contradiction in the Centre’s position over contributions to a UN fund for democracy that funds at least 68 projects worldwide linked to Open Society Foundation of American billionaire George Soros who External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said is a “rich old opinionated dangerous” man.

Dealing with the larger point of democracy promotion programmes by Soros versus the UN Democracy Fund, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said these were separate issues and an attempt was made to mix up both of them.

As a member of the UN, India participates and promotes various activities. These include contributing to a number of voluntary funds and programmes of the UN. The UN Democracy Fund is one of them. It receives funding from nearly 45 member states, including India. The UNDF allocates funds received to numerous projects across the world that are executed by various organisations. In this process it is guided by UN norms and procedures, explained Bagchi, suggesting that India had little say over where the funds went.

With reference to Jaishankar’s comments, “these stand on their own merits. They don’t require any clarification. The main point is that people's verdict in democracy should be respected, not undermined. “This important principle should not be obfuscated,” said Bagchi. As to Soros’ organisations not being allowed to send money to India, Bagchi said that was a “different issue”. Regulatory action against sending money is governed by India’s rules and regulations, he added.

Other sources pointed out that the Modi government has reduced its contribution to the UNDF. During the 10 years of UPA government, India gave a cumulative $3,17,62,543 (over Rs 250 crore) During NDA (2015-2022) as a compared to a mere $ 8,00,000 (about Rs 65 lakh).

