No Covid curbs from March 31, masks stay

New Delhi, March 23
Two years after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to revoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act for containment measures from March 31. However, wearing of face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing norms will continue as earlier.
Noting that the decision had been taken in view of the continuous dip in Covid cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, said the total caseload in the country stood at 23,913 only (as on March 22) and the daily positivity rate had declined to 0.28 per cent.
Covovax Ph-3 Trial
- The DCGI has granted permission to phase-3 clinical trial of vaccine Covovax as a booster dose for adults
23,913 total caseload
0.28% positivity rate
“After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, the National Disaster Management Authority has decided that there may not be any further need to invoke provisions of the DM Act for containment measures,” he said.
“We still need to remain watchful of the situation. Wherever any surge is observed, the states/UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at the local level,” Bhalla said in the letter.
