No Covid death due to oxygen shortage: 20 states tell Centre

New Delhi, April 5
Despite a severe second wave of Covid-19 visibly claiming lives on account of oxygen shortages, none of the state governments or UTs has confirmed any oxygen related fatality so far.
In a written answer to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said 20 states and UTs had so far responded to the Centre’s query with respect to the number of Covid deaths caused due to oxygen shortage but none have confirmed any link.
“As on 4th April, 2022, states and UTs have reported a total of 5,21,358 deaths due to Covid-19 in the country. The Government of India maintains data of total cases and deaths due to Covid-19, reported and updated by States/UTs on a regular basis. Accordingly, the Union Government has requested States/UTs to furnish the details as asked for. Twenty States/UTs have responded and none of these State/UTs have reported confirmed death due to oxygen shortage,” Pawar said.
She said that the Union health ministry had sent 11 reminders to states and UTs asking for any oxygen related fatalities.
“More than 180 technical guidelines, advisories, standard operating procedures, and plans have been issued to States/UTs by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes technical guidance on issues ranging from surveillance and containment of Covid-19, travel advisories, clinical management protocols for managing Covid-19 cases in adults and children, rational use of medical oxygen, SOPs for safe resumption of activities in workplaces, markets and religious places,” the minister said.
