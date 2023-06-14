No CoWIN privacy breach: Cyber security firm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

With the Congress intensifying its attack on the government over alleged data leak of Covid shot recipients registered on India’s online vaccine delivery platform, CoWIN, a top cyber security firm on Tuesday ruled out breach of citizens’ privacy.

CloudSEK, a leading cyber security startup, published a report today on alleged Indian data leak saying, “CloudSEK analysis concludes that threat actors do not have access to the entire CoWIN portal nor the backend database. Based on matching fields from Telegram data and previously reported incidents affecting health worker of a region, we assume the information was scraped through these compromised credentials. ”