No criminality found in Niira Radia tapes: CBI to Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

The Supreme Court was today informed by the CBI that no criminality has been found following a long-drawn investigation into the intercepted conversations of corporate lobbyist Niira Radia with some politicians, businessmen, mediapersons and others. The court on its part, however, directed the probe agency to file a status report on the matter.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the CBI, also told a three-judge Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud that the petition filed by industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of the right to privacy in view of the emergence of the Radia tapes might be disposed of in the light of the right to privacy judgment of the apex court.

“I must inform you that the CBI was directed by your lordship to investigate all these conversations. Fourteen preliminary inquiries were registered and the report was placed before your lordships in a sealed cover. No criminality was found in those. Also, now there are phone-tapping guidelines in place,” Bhati said, adding that nothing remains in the matter after the privacy judgment. The Bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, said it would hear the matter after the Dussehra vacation as there is a Constitution Bench next week. “Meanwhile, the CBI may file an updated status report,” directed the Bench and posted the matter for the next hearing on October 12.

As hearing began, the counsel, appearing for Tata, sought an adjournment as he informed the court that there is another petition filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation which had sought that these transcripts be made public in the larger public interest.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for CPIL, said Radia was a corporate lobbyist for two of most important companies and there were attempts to influence public persons, etc.

The CBI was directed by the Supreme Court in 2013 to inquire into six issues arising out of the analysis of corporate lobbyist Radia’s taped conversations. “Radia’s conversations reveal deep-rooted malice by private enterprises in connivance with government officials for extraneous purposes,” it had then said.

The top court was hearing Tata’s petition seeking action, alleging the leakage amounts to infringement of his fundamental right to life.

The conversations were recorded as part of surveillance of Radia’s phone on a complaint to the Finance Minister on November 16, 2007, alleging that within nine years, she had built up a business empire worth Rs 300 crore.

Pleads for closure

Nov 16, 2009: Probe agency approaches DG of Income Tax for information on Niira Radia

Nov 20, 2009: Information by IT Department hints at role of corporate players in DoT policies

Nov 18, 2010: Telephonic conversation between Raja and Radia made public by media

Nov 29, 2010: Ratan Tata files petition in SC on Niira Radia tapes

Jan 24, 2011: SC issues notice to Centre on Niira Radia tapes

Oct 19, 2013: Top court asks CBI to investigate 14 issues

May 22, 2015: Niira Radia let off by CBI for ‘lack of evidence’

Sept 21, 2022: CBI informs SC that no criminality has been found, pleads for closure

