No fourth wave, only local spike: ICMR Additional DG

New Delhi, May 1
Days after IIT-Madras experts ruled out the fourth Covid wave despite the R-factor crossing 2 in New Delhi and cases surging in some other cities, the ICMR has described the current case rise as a localised trend rather than a fourth wave.
ICMR Additional DG Samiran Panda said the ongoing surge could not be described as a fourth wave.
The rise in cases was localised and district-wise, it was not a nationwide trend, Panda said.
Terming localised case rise as a blip, Panda said such blips were geographically contained, which meant these were not part of any national surge. Panda said for a wave to be determined, hospital admissions must rise and case surge should span the whole state and the country.
“The current surge is not state-wise and is restricted to some districts. Hospital admissions have remained stable, positivity rates in some areas could be high because of low testing,” Panda explained.
