No info on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit, says MEA

New Delhi, March 17

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it had no information about a proposal from China for a visit by its Foreign Minister Wang Yi next week. Asked if there was a possibility of Wang visiting India after his Nepal visit towards the end the month, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said,

“The very short answer is I don’t have any information to share on this at this moment.” Wang could visit India next week to defreeze bilateral ties as well as reactivate regional mechanisms such as BRICS and SCO.

Wang’s visit, if it takes place, will occur against the backdrop of US efforts to isolate Russia amid a pushback by India, China and several other developing countries.

Bagchi, however, complained that there has been no categorical response on the return of Indian students to China after they had left two years back. “The Embassy, consulates and MEA have taken up the matter on numerous occasions. We have highlighted the plight of students and that stringent restrictions were putting education career of thousands in jeopardy,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said it was coordinating an arrangement for a small number of foreign students with actual needs to return to China in “light of the changing international epidemic situation and the characteristics of the students’ majors”.

“We will continue to urge the Chinese side to adopt a congenial stance and facilitate the students’ early return so that our students can pursue their studies,” added Bagchi.

