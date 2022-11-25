No institution perfect; Collegium system can't be singled out: CJI Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Amid criticism of the Collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said no institution was perfect and the Collegium can’t be singled out for criticism.

“No institution in a constitutional democracy is perfect…All the judges of the Collegium, including me, are faithful soldiers who implement the Constitution. When we talk of imperfections, our solution is to work our way within the existing system,” the CJI said at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) here this evening.

SCBA President Vikas Singh questioned the Collegium’s functioning, saying there was no system of identifying good lawyers and a transparent method to assess the “right person” to be elevated to the Bench.

“Getting good people in the judiciary is not just about reforming the Collegium... It’s not how much salary you give to judges. However, the higher you pay judges, it will be a fraction of what lawyers make in one day,” the CJI said, adding it’s a “call of conscience” and a commitment to public service.

”The answer lies in mentoring young people and giving them a dream to become a judge; not to have a government car or house…” Justice Chandrachud said in the presence of Supreme Court judges, Attorney General R Venkataramani and lawyers.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been critical of the Collegium system in the recent past, said a tussle between the Judiciary and the Executive was meaningless as they were both creations of the same Constitution.

“We will ensure that the independence of the Indian judiciary is kept intact and untouched. We are the children of the same parent. We are on the same page…There is no use in fighting with each other,” Rijiju said.