No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

New Delhi, July 30

A team of 21 Opposition MPs from the INDIA alliance, on the final day of their two-day tour of strife-torn Manipur, today demanded the Centre’s intervention for restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, leader and deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, respectively; TMC’s Sushmita Dev; JMM’s Mahua Maji; DMK’s Kanimozhi; RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary; RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha; RSP’s NK Premachandran; JD-U’s Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and Aneel Prasad Hegde; CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar and CPM’s AA Rahim were among those part of the delegation.

In a memorandum to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the MPs questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” and said it showed Modi’s “brazen indifference” to the situation in the state. Noting that a “sense of alienation” could be felt among the affected people, the Opposition MPs urged the Governor to apprise the Centre of the “complete breakdown” of law and order in the state and seek central intervention.

The memorandum, signed by all 21 members, said: “We earnestly request you to restore peace and normalcy, taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone.”

“In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” observed the MPs. “You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the past 89 days so as to enable it to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur and restore peace and normalcy,” the memorandum urged Governor Uikey.

The MPs representing as many as 16 Opposition parties yesterday visited relief camps in Imphal and Moirang (housing Meitei refugees) and Churanchandpur (where Kuki refugees driven away from Meitei-majority parts of the state have been given shelter). They met the Governor this morning and presented the memorandum to her before flying back to Delhi.

Describing the condition in the relief camps as “pathetic”, the memorandum said the signatories were sad and shocked to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrow of individuals affected by the ethnic violence going on in the state since May 3.

“There is anger and a sense of alienation among all communities, which has to be addressed without delay,” it noted. The failure of the state and central governments in protecting life and property of people was evident from the fact that more than 140 persons were killed, over 500 injured and 60,000 displaced in the ongoing strife, the memorandum stated.

Children living in relief camps needed special care, while students were facing a bleak future, it said.

Team ‘INDIA’ to brief its leaders today

Back in Delhi, 21 MPs will brief INDIA parties’ floor leaders in Parliament building on Monday about their assessment of Manipur situation. The Congress has given a notice for “no-confidence” motion against government.

tribal leader Ginza booked

The Manipur Police have booked Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum spokesperson Ginza Vualzong for promoting enmity between communities by claiming the Khongsang railway station was being used to ferry arms, officials said.

Manipur, ordinance may rock session

The monsoon session is set to witness stormy scenes on Monday with Opposition continuing to raise heat on Manipur issue, seeking a discussion on no-trust motion. Also, a Bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance is likely to be tabled by Centre.

