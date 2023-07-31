 No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

A Meitei community woman with her child arrives from Mizoram at a relief camp in Imphal. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 30

A team of 21 Opposition MPs from the INDIA alliance, on the final day of their two-day tour of strife-torn Manipur, today demanded the Centre’s intervention for restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, leader and deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, respectively; TMC’s Sushmita Dev; JMM’s Mahua Maji; DMK’s Kanimozhi; RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary; RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha; RSP’s NK Premachandran; JD-U’s Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and Aneel Prasad Hegde; CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar and CPM’s AA Rahim were among those part of the delegation.

In a memorandum to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the MPs questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” and said it showed Modi’s “brazen indifference” to the situation in the state. Noting that a “sense of alienation” could be felt among the affected people, the Opposition MPs urged the Governor to apprise the Centre of the “complete breakdown” of law and order in the state and seek central intervention.

Debate, don’t disrupt house

There should be debates, discussions on every serious issue. But there should not be disruption in Assemblies, LS. —Om Birla, ls speaker

The memorandum, signed by all 21 members, said: “We earnestly request you to restore peace and normalcy, taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone.”

“In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” observed the MPs. “You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the past 89 days so as to enable it to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur and restore peace and normalcy,” the memorandum urged Governor Uikey.

The MPs representing as many as 16 Opposition parties yesterday visited relief camps in Imphal and Moirang (housing Meitei refugees) and Churanchandpur (where Kuki refugees driven away from Meitei-majority parts of the state have been given shelter). They met the Governor this morning and presented the memorandum to her before flying back to Delhi.

Describing the condition in the relief camps as “pathetic”, the memorandum said the signatories were sad and shocked to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrow of individuals affected by the ethnic violence going on in the state since May 3.

“There is anger and a sense of alienation among all communities, which has to be addressed without delay,” it noted. The failure of the state and central governments in protecting life and property of people was evident from the fact that more than 140 persons were killed, over 500 injured and 60,000 displaced in the ongoing strife, the memorandum stated.

Children living in relief camps needed special care, while students were facing a bleak future, it said.

Team ‘INDIA’ to brief its leaders today

Back in Delhi, 21 MPs will brief INDIA parties’ floor leaders in Parliament building on Monday about their assessment of Manipur situation. The Congress has given a notice for “no-confidence” motion against government.

tribal leader Ginza booked

The Manipur Police have booked Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum spokesperson Ginza Vualzong for promoting enmity between communities by claiming the Khongsang railway station was being used to ferry arms, officials said.

Manipur, ordinance may rock session

The monsoon session is set to witness stormy scenes on Monday with Opposition continuing to raise heat on Manipur issue, seeking a discussion on no-trust motion. Also, a Bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance is likely to be tabled by Centre.

#Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

2
J & K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

3
World

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

4
Nation

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

5
Punjab

Punjab: Go for alternative crops if paddy re-transplantation not possible by August first week, suggest experts

6
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

7
Nation

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia

9
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

10
Nation

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Oppn

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...

Monsoon fury: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Punjab ASI’s son held for supplying drugs

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

125 eye flu cases daily in Mohali

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

Three boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Fire breaks out at Delhi shoe factory, no casualty

‘Van Mahotsav’ at sanctuary, free saplings distributed

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers