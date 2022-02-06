No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Hospital’s response comes on a petition by a couple seeking directions for the release of the frozen semen sample of their deceased son from a centre at Ganga Ram Hospital

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

The Delhi High Court has been informed that there is no law in the country to release the frozen semen sample of an unmarried deceased male to his parents or legal heirs.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in an affidavit filed before the high court, said the ART regulations in the central government’s gazette do not specify the procedure of disposal or utilisation of semen sample of an unmarried person who has died.

The hospital’s response came on a petition by a couple seeking directions for the release of the frozen semen sample of their deceased son from a centre at the Ganga Ram Hospital.

The high court had sought a response from the hospital and Delhi government on the petition in December last year.

According to the hospital, in the absence of any guideline, it was “unable to make final disposal of this frozen sample of the deceased”. It informed the court that the sample is “cryopreserved” at its centre.

“The ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) Act, ICMR guidelines, Surrogacy Bill/Act are silent about the legal heirs of the unmarried deceased men to whom the semen frozen sample of semen to be released,” stated the affidavit filed by Director Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“There are no ART laws nor legal procedure in the country to release the frozen semen sample of unmarried male to parents/legal heirs. The recent Gazette of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, in the ART regulation Act, 2021 also does not mention regarding disposal/utilisation of semen sample of an unmarried person,” it added.

The hospital stated that according to a decision of the Calcutta High Court, “only a wife has a right” over the frozen sample of their unmarried deceased son.

In the instant case, the petitioners’ unmarried son, after being diagnosed with cancer, had frozen his semen sample in 2020 before the start of chemotherapy.

In the petition, the petitioners said that being the only surviving heirs of their son who died at the age of 30 years, they have the foremost right over his bodily remains.

The purpose of obtaining the sperm of the deceased is to continue the legacy of their deceased son, they stated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM candidate for Punjab

3
Haryana

ITBP assistant commandant, accused in Rs 125-crore fraud case, surrenders in Gurugram court

4
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

5
Sports

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

6
Chandigarh

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

7
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

8
J & K

6 new Assembly segments in Jammu, one in Kashmir

9
Nation Ground report

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland's bellwether villages

10
Punjab Election

Punjab polls 2022: Badal away, Chautala, Harsimrat hold fort in Lambi

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi prepares to announce Congress party's CM candidate for Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

Rahul Gandhi makes public the chief ministerial face at a vi...

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains reach Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of last rites

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours

Draped in tricolour, her final journey began in a truck from...

An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Army seeks 80,000 ballistic helmets to protect troops against high velocity bullets

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!