 No leader above party, Congress Rajasthan incharge Randhawa tells party workers; Pilot skips workshop : The Tribune India

No leader above party, Congress Rajasthan incharge Randhawa tells party workers; Pilot skips workshop

Pilot should have raised his demand during a debate in the Rajasthan Assembly, instead of holding a day-long fast

No leader above party, Congress Rajasthan incharge Randhawa tells party workers; Pilot skips workshop

Rajasthan Congress incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara at the one-day workshop organised by Rajasthan Congress, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur on Wednesday. ANI Photo



PTI

Jaipur, April 19

Amid a tussle for power between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday gave a strict message to office-bearers and workers that no leader is above the party.

He also said Pilot should have raised his demand for action in cases of alleged corruption by the previous BJP government during a debate in the Rajasthan Assembly, instead of holding a day-long fast on the issue. He said he was "looking minutely" at those working for the Congress party and those creating problems for it.

"There is no bigger platform than the assembly because the opposition was there; the Congress MLAs and the chief minister were there. He should have raised his points in the assembly about what our government has done till date. The chief minister would have had to answer,” Randhawa told reporters before a day-long workshop of Congress legislators and office-bearers from Rajasthan began.

Pilot skipped the workshop, organised in Jaipur as the party gears up for the assembly polls due by the end of this year. His office said he was in Delhi.

Ahead of Pilot's day-long fast on April 11, Randhawa had asked him to reconsider his stand and termed his move "anti-party activity". But the party central leadership is yet to take any action against the dissident leader.

"I have given a message to all the people present in the workshop that no leader is above the Congress. The leaders are because of Congress. I have also told them to not follow anyone who talks against Congress," he told reporters after the workshop.

The state unit is also organising a series of individual meetings of party MLAs with Randhawa, State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.

The one-to-one dialogue began on Monday, when MLAs from Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions met the three leaders. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk (Ajmer division), skipped the meeting as he had scheduled public events in Shahpur (Jaipur) and Khetri (Jhunjhunu) on the day.

He later renewed his demand, saying, "It's been a week now but no action has been taken".

"I am looking minutely at each and everything. I am seeing those who are working for Congress and those who are creating problems for Congress. I am also seeing those who are working for the party without any position," Randhawa said before the workshop started.

Addressing the workers during the workshop, Gehlot asked them to not get distracted by politics and focus on helping people get access to welfare schemes.

"Our priority is to help people affected by inflation. We need to spread awareness about 'mehangai rahat' camps (inflation relief camps) and ensure that people can access its benefits," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said party leaders and workers working hard in this regard will be rewarded. "Your efforts will not go unnoticed. We will recognise and reward those who go the extra mile to serve people." State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said workers will not support anyone who harms the party.

Pilot has said that the Congress raised the issue of corruption when the party was in opposition during the BJP rule — from 2013 to 2018 — and promised in the 2018 assembly polls that action would be taken in the matter if the party forms the government in Rajasthan.

However, no action was taken in over four years of the Congress government, he added.  

#Ashok Gehlot #Congress #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot #Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

3
Haryana

Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

4
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

5
Haryana

ACB raids houses of judicial officer, kin

6
Nation

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

7
Punjab

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called 'Minta's' and 'AK47'

8
Nation

Ailing Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi

9
Punjab

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

10
Punjab SIT report bent cops

Book sacked AIG over disproportionate assets, Punjab tells VB

Don't Miss

View All
'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Top News

CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India for FCRA violation

FCRA violation: CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India, searches its office

FIR against Indian arm of global NGO registered based on a c...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

The defence minister said the security of the country is the...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US, Karan Aujla issues clarification

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

As Lawrence Bishnoi's brother was spotted at the event, Moos...

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Light rains bring relief for sun-scorched north India, heatwave intensifies in other parts

Light rains bring relief for sun-scorched north India, heatwave intensifies in other parts

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

As Delhi govt bars many premium liquor brands, restaurant owners say their business suffering

As Delhi govt bars many premium liquor brands, restaurant owners say their business suffering

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials