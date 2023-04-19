No mafia can spread terror in UP, says Yogi after Atiq's killing

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 18

Days after the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hammered his policy of zero tolerance for crime and said no mafia could spread terror in the state.

“Every district in UP is safe. The state’s environment is the most favourable for enterprise today,” the CM said in Lucknow after having signed an MoU with the Centre under the PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme which will entail the establishment of 1,000-acre textile parks in Lucknow and Hardoi.

“The state is capable of safeguarding the interests of capital investors now. Prior to 2017, UP was known for riots. Today, all districts are witnessing growth,” said Adityanath, noting that more than 700 riots took place in UP between 2012 and 2017 (the SP rule), and 364 riots between 2007 and 2012 (the BSP rule).

But not a single riot has taken place since 2017 when the BJP came to power, Adityanath said.

After the murders were caught on camera, the ruling BJP has taken a position that the law would take its course. Leaders, however, add the deceased had left countless tragedies in their wake.

Subrat Pathak, BJP MP from Kannauj, said the murders were a matter of investigation, adding “those killed were not saints. They were wanted in several criminal cases”. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna called the killings “divine justice”.

UP Government sources also slammed the Opposition for linking the two killings to a specific community and cited UP Police’s most-wanted list to say, “The state does not classify criminals by religion or caste.”

The list of 27 most-wanted UP criminals has six Muslims.

BJP sources privately flag Atiq gang’s atrocities with the historysheet of the gangster revealing that minority community members were the worst hit by his crimes.

Atiq, a former Samajwadi Party MP, was known for his reign of terror across Prayagraj and other parts of UP. He faced about 100 cases ranging from forcible evictions, land grabs, abductions to brutal murders.

Atiq and his brother were shot around 10 pm on April 15 when they were being taken for a medical check-up after being remanded to police custody in the murder of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the January 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Pal was allegedly murdered by Atiq and his gang after he defeated Ashraf in the Assembly elections from the Allahabad West seat. This election was necessitated in 2004 after Atiq, MLA from the segment, won the Lok Sabha poll from Phulpur.

SC to hear plea seeking probe into killing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up on April 24 a PIL seeking an independent investigation into the dramatic killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf on April 15 by three assailants in Prayagraj while under police custody.