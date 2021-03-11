No major relief from heat till June 15: Met

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend, but no major relief is likely till June 15, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday. It said moisture-laden easterly winds will provide significant relief from the searing heat June 16 onwards.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Jharkhand and Odisha on Thursday, with Faridabad in the National Capital Region being the hottest place in the country at 47.1 degrees Celsius. At least 32 towns and cities across these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Northwest and central India are reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds. “The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal,” senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.