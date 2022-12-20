No money spent on e-courts this fiscal, says panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Noting that the ‘e-Courts Mission Mode Project’ is an important scheme of the Department of Justice aimed at improving access to justice by use of technology, a parliamentary panel has expressed concern over no amount being spent for the FY 2022-23 for want of approvals.

“With a big push for an e-court system for the whole country, e-Courts Mission Mode Project assumes greater importance. Accordingly, the department is expected to expedite all necessary approvals for implementing Phase-III of the e-court project,” the department-related standing committee on law and personnel said in a report tabled in Parliament earlier this month.