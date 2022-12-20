No money spent on e-courts this fiscal, says panel

New Delhi, December 19
Noting that the ‘e-Courts Mission Mode Project’ is an important scheme of the Department of Justice aimed at improving access to justice by use of technology, a parliamentary panel has expressed concern over no amount being spent for the FY 2022-23 for want of approvals.
“With a big push for an e-court system for the whole country, e-Courts Mission Mode Project assumes greater importance. Accordingly, the department is expected to expedite all necessary approvals for implementing Phase-III of the e-court project,” the department-related standing committee on law and personnel said in a report tabled in Parliament earlier this month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...