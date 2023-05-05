No more All India Radio, now only 'Akashvani'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Prasar Bharti has decided to drop ‘All India Radio’ and substitute it with ‘Akashvani’, an order by the DG said, seeking compliance. 'Akashvani' was first mentioned by Tagore in a poem in 1939. tns

Gangster Dujana killed in encounter with UP cops

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday gunned down alleged gangster Anil Dujana, an accused in 18 cases of murder, in an encounter at a village in this western UP district, officials said. pti

SC quashes plea against Kanimozhi’s election

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging DMK MP Kanimozhi’s election from Thoothukudi (TN) in 2019.