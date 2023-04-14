No nation can progress in isolation, says V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said no nation could progress in isolation and all had to work together for global peace and harmony.

Interacting with a delegation of young leaders from France India Foundation at his residence, Dhankhar said: “Climate change has made everyone realise that the world is one and the challenges in the sector have to be countered collectively.”

The Vice-President said India’s civilisational ethos had always promoted the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Quoting PM Narendra Modi’s that war was not a solution to any problem, the Vice-President underlined the need for collaboration and cooperation.

Recalling his days in Paris as member of the International Court of Arbitration, Dhankhar said, “I greatly value French culture and discipline.” Praising various affirmative policies by the Indian Government, Dhankhar said an ecosystem had been created wherein every young man and woman “is able to fully realise his/her potential”. He asked young leaders from both countries to work together for the larger benefit of humanity. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain was also present on the occasion.

