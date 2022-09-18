No offer made to Prashant Kishor, he’s working for BJP: JD-U

PTI

Patna, September 17

JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan on Saturday alleged that political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor was “working for” the BJP, as part of its “conspiracies” to find a firm foothold in Bihar.

Rubbishing Kishor’s claim of having turned down an “offer” from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party’s de facto leader, Lalan asserted that the poll campaign manager was “not a political worker but a businessman” who relied on “marketing” tactics.

“We know Prashant Kishor has been working for the BJP for some time. One agent of the BJP was recently caught during magistrate checking,” remarked the JD-U chief, in a reference to former national president RCP Singh.

“The BJP is relying on conspiracies in Bihar. First it used RCP Singh and now it is using Prashant Kishor. But we are vigilant. We will not allow these designs to succeed,” Lalan said.

Lalan claimed, “It was Prashant Kishor who wanted to meet Nitish Kumar after the new political situation emerged in Bihar. He spoke to the CM who asked him to first have a word with the party president. So he came to meet me in New Delhi.” “I told him that his return to the party could be considered if he agreed to abide by party discipline,” claimed the JD(U) president.