No one is above law, wrongdoers will be punished, Piyush Goyal says on industry raids

Hails farmers for 50 bn dollar worth of agri export until March 21

No one is above law, wrongdoers will be punished, Piyush Goyal says on industry raids

Piyush Goyal. File photo

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 24

A day after Income Tax sleuths raided premises linked to Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal, the government on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that no one was above the law and wrongdoers will be punished.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, replying to the debate on the budget for the ministry, said "you cannot steal and then brazen it out."

He was responding to specific remarks by an opposition MP who suggested that raids were dampening industrial investment sentiment.

"One MP here said that many raids were happening in the country because of which industrial investment had dampened. I was pretty surprised by these remarks. Frankly, I could not understand the link between raids and investment. If someone steals, he cannot brazen it out."

Goyal went on to add that the attitude that someone is highly placed would not help if someone commits a wrong.

"This attitude that I am a politician, an industrialist, and so there will be no action.... Is there any such law in the country that you will not be prosecuted if you are a politician or a bizman and have committed a wrong? The one who commits a wrong will be punished," Goyal said amid applause by Treasury benches.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands popular respect of people because of this confidence that corruption will be punished irrespective of the status of the wrong doers.

Goyal meanwhile also lauded the Indian industry for always rising to the occasion, hailing the increase in export value and volume across sectors.

Indian exports crossed the US$ 400 billion dollar mark for the first time yesterday, with the PM hailing the day as a milestone.

Goyal hailed farmers today for 50 billion dollar worth of agriculture exports and said India was on course to hit 150 to 200 lakh ton wheat export target next year with 70 lakh ton already reached this year.

"For the first time we have crossed the 30 lakh crore export figure until March 21. This is merchandise export. The services export figure is awaited...picture abhi baaki hai," Goyal said listing structural reforms being initiated to "make India a golden sparrow, a world leader again."

Goyal said India was talking to countries for zero duty access as available to Bangladesh on account of its less developed nation status.

The minister also informed LS that 400 layers of data had been readied under the PM Gati Shakti Plan to ensure minimum loss of time and efficiency in infra development.

These layers of data include information on wildlife sanctuaries, forest covers, rivers along planned highway stretches, details of eco sensitive zones etc which would help developers plan infra projects better.

The minister hailed the Indian Startup ecosystem currently placed number three in the world and said

95 pc patent and trademark applications in India were now online as against 25 pc eight years ago.

"Between 1940 and 2015 we had 11 lakh trademark registrations and in the last five years we had 14 lakh. This is due to relaxations to the patent sector," the minister said.

He said patents granted had risen from 4227 in 2013-14 to 28390 in 2020-21, a seven fold rise.

Nearly 33 MPs from 14 states took part in the debate with the Minister saying that India was the best investment destination in the world as of today -- a far cry from 2013 when, he said, the Indian industry and economy was heavily flailing.

Goyal said PM's vision was to undertake long term structural reform to improve Indian industry's quality and productivity rather than short term subsidy based outlook.

"PM's dictum is short term gain is long term pain," said Goyal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third