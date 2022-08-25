No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran tells SC that some other malware was detected in five of the phones scrutinised by it

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 25

A Supreme Court-appointed committee which probed into the Pegasus snooping scandal has concluded that the Israeli spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined by it even as it detected some other malware in five of the phones.

“In five phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it can’t be said to be Pegasus," a three-judge Bench led by Justice NV Ramana said after perusing the report submitted to it in a sealed cover.

Headed Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran, the panel had submitted the report to the top court last month.

The report has three parts - Digital images of phones examined for spyware infection, report of the Technical Committee and that of Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran who oversaw the work of the technical committee.

The Bench – which also included Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli – quoted the panel as having said that the Government did not help it.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal and advocate Vrinda Grover, representing some of the petitioners, sought copies of the report, saying they had a right to know what kind of malware was found.

Noting that the Technical Committee has requested its report not to be made public, the Bench said the rest of the report may be uploaded on its website. It adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

There were certain malwares which could be misused, causing security concern and violating privacy of citizens, the report said and suggested certain measures to prevent misuse of any malware for surveillance, including creating a mechanism for the citizens to lodge their complaints against alleged surveillance and infection of their electronic devices with spyware/malware.

It recommended amendment to laws on surveillance and enhancing cyber security while protecting the right to privacy to ward off unauthorised surveillance. It said private entities resorting to illegal surveillance should be prosecuted.

It said there should be a special investigation agency to probe into cyber attacks and to strengthen the cyber security network of the country.

Noting that citizens need to be protected from violation of privacy, a Bench led the CJI had on October 27, 2021 set up an independent panel led by Justice Raveendran who is being assisted by former IPS officer Alok Joshi and Dr Sundeep Oberoi -- Chairman, Sub Committee in (International Organisation of Standardisation/International Electro-Technical Commission/Joint Technical Committee) in overseeing the work of a three-member technical committee.

The members of the technical committee are Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Professor (Cyber Security and Digital Forensics) and Dean, National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Dr Prabaharan P, Professor (School of Engineering), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri, Kerala, and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste, Institute Chair Associate Professor (Computer Science and Engineering), IIT, Bombay.

The state can’t get a free pass every time the spectre of national security was raised, the top court had said while setting up the panel.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware. It was also reported that phones of a former judge of the Supreme Court and its registrars were allegedly intercepted using the spyware.

Around 10 petitioners, including the Editors Guild of India and senior journalists N Ram and others, had moved the top court seeking an independent probe into the alleged snooping on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Income Tax raid at 35 premises linked to Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana

2
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

3
Nation

Mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during 2020 lockdown, dies by suicide

4
Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be on air from Sept 10 with new characters; Krushna Abhishek takes a 'break'

5
Punjab

PM Modi returning without attending Ferozepur event in January unfortunate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

7
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

8
Nation

‘A person who retires or is going to retire has no value in India’, says CJI NV Ramana

9
Punjab

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

10
Himachal

Himachal apple-growers to protest against Adani stores today

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...

Bilkis Bano case: SC issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka gets relief for torture in Punjab Police custody

Amritsar: Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two Goindwal Sahib ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

At 47, NRI Gurjit Kaur is enjoying college life she had to skip

Registration date for 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan' extended to Aug 30

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed