‘No perfect solutions in war-like situations’: Rahul lauded officials, Indian mission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said at the meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee of the MEA that there were no perfect solutions in a war-like situation.

He lauded the role of Indian officials and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Congress sources said.

They said overall the Congress MPs supported India’s neutral position in the issue noting that in a war-like situation one-sided view cannot be taken and the first priority is to rescue stranded nationals.

The Congress sources, however, said party MPs mentioned that effective evacuation steps were not taken in a timely manner and even the advisories issued were confusing and led students to stay back.

They said rescue plans should have been initiated early and India should have used its goodwill with Russia and Ukraine to mediate and help deescalate the violence.