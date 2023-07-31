No place for emotions in contempt cases: Supreme Court

New Delhi, July 30
Maintaining that the contempt jurisdiction enjoyed by courts is only for upholding the majesty of the judicial system, the Supreme Court has said the courts must act judiciously while exercising this power.
Sets aside Calcutta High Court order
- The apex court set aside a Calcutta High Court order revoking a doctor’s licence
- It said the licence could not be suspended as penalty in contempt proceedings over failure to remove an unauthorised construction
“The court has time and again asserted that the contempt jurisdiction is only for the purpose of upholding the majesty of the judicial system that exists. While exercising this power, the courts must not be hypersensitive or swung by emotions, but must act judiciously,” a Bench of Justice R Gavai and Justice Sanjay Karol said.
Setting aside a Calcutta High Court order revoking a doctor’s licence, the top court said the licence could not be suspended as penalty in contempt proceedings.
