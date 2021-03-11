No place for ideological conflict in varsities: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today claimed that the nation did not have a defence policy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and even if it existed, it was a “shadow” of the foreign policy.

“Earlier, terrorists would be sent to attack us and there were similar attempts to do so with the Uri and Pulwama attacks. But with the surgical strikes and air strikes, we showed what the defence policy meant,” Shah said, addressing students at an event in Delhi University.

Universities should not become fighting grounds for ideological battles, Shah said adding they should become platform for exchange of views and not become spaces for ideological conflict.