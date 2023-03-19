 No place in democracy for those who don’t believe in it: BJP president Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi : The Tribune India

Says people of India do not listen to Rahul, but merely tolerate him

BJP president JP Nadda. Photo Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India



PTI

New Delhi, March 19

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of overstepping all bounds of democracy and said he should be sent packing “lock, stock and barrel” in a democratic manner.

“Those who do not believe in democracy have no place in democracy,” Nadda said in his address after virtually inaugurating the ‘National Youth Parliament’ of his party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, being held in Chennai. 

The Congress has become mentally bankrupt, the BJP chief said while alleging that Gandhi "instigated" foreign powers like the US and European countries to interfere in India's internal affairs by claiming that they were "oblivious" while democracy was under threat in India.   

"Rahul Gandhi has crossed all bounds of democracy," he said.

What kind of statements he makes, Nadda asked, saying people of India do not listen to him, but merely tolerate him.

"Rahul Gandhi not merely insulted the nation by his shameful remarks about the democratic values of India, but also invited the foreign nations to intervene in our country," the BJP president said.

He should be sent packing in a democratic manner, Nadda said.

The Congress, however, has rejected the BJP's charge, with Gandhi seeking permission to speak in Parliament to answer the ruling party members' criticism of his comments in Britain.

The Congress has claimed that the BJP is "misrepresenting" his remarks to divert attention from the Adani issue.

Parliament's budget session has been a washout since the beginning of its second part on March 13, with the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi.

During his interactions in the UK, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under attack and there was a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.  

Gandhi's remarks have triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

In his address, Nadda also focussed on the positive changes for the youth the government has brought in the country.

"Under Modi Ji's leadership, India has been truly transformed. This is the right time for the youth," he said, citing the rising number of professional educational institutions like the IIMs, IITs, medical colleges besides universities.

The BJP president claimed that India was seen by others before 2014 as one of the most "corrupt" nations which "crawled on its knees" and followed others. It was marred by policy paralysis, he said.

Under Modi's leadership, it has become a leading country which shows the way to the world, with the prime minister pulling the country out of corruption, criminalisation and dynastic rule, and putting it on the path of inclusive development, Nadda said.

"Modi has ensured a huge financial allocation and support for the players to enable them play with the best of their capacity in the upcoming Olympics, Asian Games and many other sports events," he said, adding that the National Air Sport Policy 2022 is another significant development.

It lays out the vision of making India as one of the top sports nations by 2030 by providing a safe, affordable, accessible, enjoyable and sustainable air sports ecosystem in India, he said.

 

