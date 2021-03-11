No plan to replace Mahatma's image on notes: RBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) denied reports that it was considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and Nobel Laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore.

"There is no such proposal by the RB to make any changes in the existing currency and bank notes,'' the bank said.

Observers here had noted the lack of practical value in the proposal in view of the rise in fake Indian currency notes (FICN).