No plan yet to bring water on concurrent list: Shekhawat

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 7

The government on Wednesday said there was no plan to bring water, currently a state subject, on the concurrent list of the Constitution, though eight inter-state water disputes were pending in tribunals and courts at different stages.

Among pending disputes is the decades-old issue regarding construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal for river water sharing between Punjab and Haryana. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court, with the two states unable to reach a resolution despite the Centre’s intervention at the court’s behest.

“We sometimes see only disputes. It’s a fact that seven to eight disputes are pending in courts and tribunals at different stages. But 200 intra-state, inter-state and international water cooperation mechanisms have been working successfully for years,” Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in response to a query by The Tribune whether the Centre was considering bringing water on the concurrent list given the wastage of resources due to prolonged delay in inter-state dispute redressal.

Shekhawat said there was “no plan yet to bring water on the concurrent list and the government will strengthen the existing laws to address the issue”. “Experience has shown that in respect of challenges between different states regarding division of river waters, tribunals are formed but they take decades to deliver decisions. We have decided to take the legislative route to fix this gap,” Shekhawat said, hoping that the Rajya Sabha would, in the upcoming monsoon session, pass the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which the Lok Sabha had earlier approved.