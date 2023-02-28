No plastic bottles, only soft copies in meetings: UP government’s latest push to save environment

Lucknow, February 28
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed state departments not to use plastic water bottles in meetings and encourage the use of soft copies in its bid to do away with single-use plastic and avoid wastage of paper to protect the environment.
The directive in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, an official said here on Tuesday.
Mishra, in his directive, said despite repeated instructions, the departments have been presenting plastic cover and single-sided printed booklets, and that misuse of paper and use of plastic was not appropriate considering its adverse impact on the environment.
He directed the officials to show sensitivity towards environment and climate change.
The directives issued included maximum use of soft copy by all government officers and department heads, use of physical (hard) copy should be minimised and whenever there is a need to print, double sided printing should be done.
It said plastic cover and spiral binding should not be used and all the files should be sent through e-office.
#Climate change #Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban #Yogi Adityanath
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations
Sisodia held charge of 18 out of 33 departments of Delhi gov...
'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal
Sisodia says many FIRs registered against him and many more ...
Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC
CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...
Bargari sacrilege: SC shifts trial against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, seven others from Faridkot to Chandigarh
Accused had moved top court seeking transfer of sacrilege ca...
Dip in manufacturing pulls down India’s Q3 growth to 4.4 pc, economy to grow at 7pc in FY23: Govt data
NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...