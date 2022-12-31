No problem with Congress pushing for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish Kumar

Patna, December 31
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had “no problems” with the Congress, his ally in the state, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was “not a claimant” for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.
Kumar was responding to queries from journalists about the recent averment of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Gandhi will be the “opposition’s PM face” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
If opposition unites with a vision, it will become difficult for BJP to win 2024 general election: Rahul Gandhi
Need a central ideological framework to take on the BJP, whi...
Prayer meet for PM Modi’s mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday
Hiraben passed away early Friday morning during treatment at...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
His dramatic decision paved the way for the conclave that el...
CBSE releases revised date sheet for Class 12 board exams, check new schedule
Candidates can download the revised date sheet from the boar...