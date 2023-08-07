No proof of NCP feud, reject Ajit group’s claim: Sharad Pawar camp to Election Commission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

Amid the ongoing faction-feud in the NCP, the Sharad Pawar camp in a petition to the Election Commission has said Ajit Pawar’s demand for the party’s symbol was “premature” and “malafide” and should be rejected, sources said.

In the petition, the Sharad faction argued that the communication sent by the Ajit group to the EC “does not reflect or give evidence of the presence of two factions of the NCP,” they said. The faction led by Ajit has approached the EC, saying Ajit Pawar was elected the chief of NCP through a resolution dated June 30, 2023, signed by an “overwhelming majority” of party members.

The sources said the Sharad group in its petition said, “Ajit Pawar has not been able to demonstrate even prima facie that there exists a dispute in the NCP.

