No proposal for new airport at Doloo Tea Estate in Assam, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: The controversy over a proposed airport project at Doloo Tea Estate in Assam’s Cachar district took a fresh twist on Wednesday with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, writing to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, saying the ministry had not received any proposal to set up an airport in the area.
