No question of tie-up with TRS, says Rahul

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, October 31

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of using ill-gotten money to fight elections in Telangana. He also ruled out any possibility of a tie-up with the TRS, which has recently renamed itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“The TRS’ corruption, approach and attitude are not acceptable to the Congress. There is no question of Congress’ relationship with the TRS. We have made it clear. The confusion has been created by the TRS leadership itself,” he said.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Wayanad MP interacted with mediapersons and expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in many states, including Gujarat, claiming “people have been fed up with money and muscle power coupled with the rift created among people by the BJP”.

He alleged that the TRS was no different from the BJP as “it too had been indulging in corrupt practices” to stay in power. “Where is all the money being distributed in elections coming from? It’s ill-gotten money from corruption,” he said.

He said the tide would change from the Gujarat elections after the Congress wins the next Assembly elections. Alleging that AAP had no support in Gujarat, he said its (AAP’s) buzz was purely due to media advertisements.

Rahul accused the BJP of controlling, pressurising and threatening many journalists. He said the Congress was committed to making the press free again and liberating it from the shackles of the RSS.