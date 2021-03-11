No realignment with Nitish: Tejashwi

PTI

Patna, May 26

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday scoffed at speculations that common ground on the issue of caste census with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his father Lalu Prasad’s arch-rival, could result in a political realignment.

The leader of the opposition also deplored the recent CBI raids on his parent’s residences, here and in Delhi, alleging that the “cowardly” act of vendetta was “neither the first, nor the last”. Yadav was responding to media queries upon his return from the UK, where he spent a week delivering talks on the state of Indian politics. “When we met PM Narendra Modi last year as part of an all-party delegation to press the demand for caste census, the initiative was mine and not that of Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I am ready for an alliance with the BJP? Please do not get too hypothetical,” said Yadav.