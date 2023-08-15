No relief for 3 convicts in Godhra train burning case

New Delhi, August 14
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider the bail plea of three life term convicts in the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning case at this stage but agreed to list the appeal before an appropriate Bench.
A Bench said the incident was very serious in nature and not an isolated one. However, the Bench said it would list an appeal before an appropriate Bench. The court passed the order after hearing the submission of both parties. The Bench said considering the specific role attributed to the convicts, at this stage, it was not willing to enlarge these individuals on bail. However, this will not affect their appeal’s rights, the court clarified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...