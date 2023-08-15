No relief for 3 convicts in Godhra train burning case

ANI

New Delhi, August 14

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider the bail plea of three life term convicts in the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning case at this stage but agreed to list the appeal before an appropriate Bench.

A Bench said the incident was very serious in nature and not an isolated one. However, the Bench said it would list an appeal before an appropriate Bench. The court passed the order after hearing the submission of both parties. The Bench said considering the specific role attributed to the convicts, at this stage, it was not willing to enlarge these individuals on bail. However, this will not affect their appeal’s rights, the court clarified.

