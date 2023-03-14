No relief pending for Ludhiana land: MoD

Tribune News Service

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday told Parliament that no case of compensation regarding land acquisition in Ludhiana district, Punjab, was pending with the office of Defence Estates Officer, Jalandhar circle. About 700 acre was acquired at Baddowal, Ayali Kalan and Jhande villages in 1966-67 and 1980-81, and Rs 35 lakh in compensation was paid to the landowners. Besides, the MoD paid an enhanced compensation of Rs 18.88 lakh to the landowners. tns

Work on defence varsity in full swing

The Ministry of Defence on Monday informed Parliament that preliminary work for the Indian Defence University (IDU), Gurugram, had been completed at a cost Rs 176 crore. This includes acquisition of land, and construction of the boundary wall, perimeter road, guard rooms and watch towers. The IDU will serve as an institution of excellence to study modern warfare and emerging challenges. tns

149 placed on ‘no fly list’ since 2020

The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed the Rajya Sabha that 149 passengers had been placed on the "no fly list" since 2020. The decision to bar people from boarding a flight is usually taken in cases of unruly behaviour onboard. In the most recent incidents, two passengers were been put on the list. TNS

‘Resume rail benefit for senior citizens’

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways has reiterated its recommendation for resumption of concessions in fares to senior citizens "at least in Sleeper Class and AC three-tier Class". The 14th report of the committee, tabled in Parliament today, said the concession for senior citizens was withdrawn on March 20, 2020, in the wake of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.