No scope for mindless curbs: PM to Chief Secys

New Delhi, January 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there was no scope for over-regulation and mindless restrictions as India embarked on a pro-reform path to ease the lives of people and boost investment and business.

In his concluding remarks at the two-day conference of state Chief Secretaries here, the PM urged participants to do away with outdated laws, emphasising infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion would be the four pillars that would give a thrust to India’s good governance endeavour.

“Called upon the Chief Secretaries to focus on ending mindless compliances and outdated laws. In a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions,” the PM tweeted. He said over the last two days, extensive discussions were held at the conference in Delhi and he had emphasised on a wide range of subjects to further improve the lives of people and strengthen India’s development trajectory.

“The eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation. In such times, the four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion will drive our efforts to boost good governance across sectors,” the PM said, adding that medium, small and micro enterprises needed constant focus to make India self-reliant.

“It is my firm belief that we have to continue strengthening our MSME sector. This is important in order to become aatmanirbhar and boost economic growth. Equally important is to popularise local products,” the PM said. On various departments seeking similar documents, the PM said the need of the hour was to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms.