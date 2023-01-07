 No scope for overregulation, mindless restrictions as India embarks on reforms: PM Modi to chief secretaries : The Tribune India

No scope for overregulation, mindless restrictions as India embarks on reforms: PM Modi to chief secretaries

Urges them to do away with outdated laws, says Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusion will be key to good governance going forward

No scope for overregulation, mindless restrictions as India embarks on reforms: PM Modi to chief secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Chief Secretaries conference, in New Delhi, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent out a strong pro-reform message saying there was no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions as India embarked on a pro-reform path to ease the lives of people and boost investments and business.

In his concluding remarks at the two-day conference of state chief secretaries here, of the prime minister urged participants to do away with outdated laws and said infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion would be the four pillars that will drive India’s good governance endeavours going forward.

Tweeting after the meeting today, the PM said, “Called upon the Chief Secretaries to focus on ending mindless compliances and those laws as well as rules which are outdated. In a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions.”

The PM said over the last two days extensive discussions were held at the Chief Secretaries conference in Delhi and he emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India’s development trajectory.

“With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation. In such times, the four pillars of Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusion will drive our efforts to boost good governance across sectors,” said the PM.

He added that the focus on medium, small and micro enterprises need constant focus to make India self reliant.

“It is my firm belief that have to continue strengthening our MSME sector. This is important in order to become Aatmanirbhar and boost economic growth. Equally important is to popularise local products. Also highlighted why quality is essential in every sphere of the economy,” said the PM.

Discussing how different government departments keep asking for the same documents, Prime Minister said need of the hour was to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms.

He spoke of how PM Gatishakti National Masterplan was a step in to better physical and social infrastructure and urged states to adopt a strong cyber security strategy, adding that this investment is like an insurance for the future.

Aspects related to cyber security audit management and development of crisis management plans were also discussed by the PM, days after cyber attacks on AIIMS servers.

Prime Minister also discussed the development of coastal areas of the country.

Stating that on India’s initiative, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Prime Minister also asked chief secretaries to promote millets which be said could be showcased during G20 meetings being held in states.

The PM called for involvement of citizens during G 20 events and a dedicated team for preparations for related events.

He cautioned the states on the challenges posed by drugs, international crimes, terrorism and disinformation originating in foreign soil.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

3
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

4
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

5
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

6
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

7
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

8
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

9
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion on Sunday; Dhani Ram Shandil, Vikramaditya, Harshwardhan Chauhan among 7 ministers to take oath

All five-time MLAs are expected to take oath as ministers, s...

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...

Rs 20 crore for a dog! Bengaluru man buys Caucasian Shepherd for whopping amount

Rs 20 crore for a dog! Bengaluru man buys Caucasian Shepherd for whopping amount

Caucasian Shepherd can reach an average height of about 30 i...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar MC staff face encroachers’ wrath

Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Outages leave residents in parts of Mohali shivering

Advocate Anil Mehta appointed as special counsel to represent ED in Punjab and Haryana High Court

At 11.6 °C as maximum temperature, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

At 2.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature

At 2.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature

Kanjhawala accident case: Court grants bail to man who allegedly shielded accused

Delhi drag horror: Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation donates undisclosed amount to victim’s family

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits nine in rioting-arson case

At least 38 JNU, IIT-Delhi professors duped of crores by colleague in real estate fraud

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

3 firing incidents scare residents

3 held with stolen bikes, phones

25 booked for murder bid

Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Congress leaders meet Sidhu in jail

Congress leaders meet Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office