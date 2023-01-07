No scope for overregulation, mindless restrictions as India embarks on reforms: PM Modi to chief secretaries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent out a strong pro-reform message saying there was no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions as India embarked on a pro-reform path to ease the lives of people and boost investments and business.

In his concluding remarks at the two-day conference of state chief secretaries here, of the prime minister urged participants to do away with outdated laws and said infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion would be the four pillars that will drive India’s good governance endeavours going forward.

Tweeting after the meeting today, the PM said, “Called upon the Chief Secretaries to focus on ending mindless compliances and those laws as well as rules which are outdated. In a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions.”

The PM said over the last two days extensive discussions were held at the Chief Secretaries conference in Delhi and he emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India’s development trajectory.

“With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation. In such times, the four pillars of Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusion will drive our efforts to boost good governance across sectors,” said the PM.

He added that the focus on medium, small and micro enterprises need constant focus to make India self reliant.

“It is my firm belief that have to continue strengthening our MSME sector. This is important in order to become Aatmanirbhar and boost economic growth. Equally important is to popularise local products. Also highlighted why quality is essential in every sphere of the economy,” said the PM.

Discussing how different government departments keep asking for the same documents, Prime Minister said need of the hour was to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms.

He spoke of how PM Gatishakti National Masterplan was a step in to better physical and social infrastructure and urged states to adopt a strong cyber security strategy, adding that this investment is like an insurance for the future.

Aspects related to cyber security audit management and development of crisis management plans were also discussed by the PM, days after cyber attacks on AIIMS servers.

Prime Minister also discussed the development of coastal areas of the country.

Stating that on India’s initiative, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Prime Minister also asked chief secretaries to promote millets which be said could be showcased during G20 meetings being held in states.

The PM called for involvement of citizens during G 20 events and a dedicated team for preparations for related events.

He cautioned the states on the challenges posed by drugs, international crimes, terrorism and disinformation originating in foreign soil.