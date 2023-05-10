 No shell company in Mauritius; Hindenburg allegations ‘false, baseless’: Mauritius Min tells Parliament : The Tribune India

No shell company in Mauritius; Hindenburg allegations ‘false, baseless’: Mauritius Min tells Parliament

US short seller Hindenburg on January 24 alleged that billionaire Gautam Adani used shell companies based in Mauritius to manipulate stock prices of his Indian-listed companies

No shell company in Mauritius; Hindenburg allegations ‘false, baseless’: Mauritius Min tells Parliament

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Port Louis/ New Delhi, May 10

In a boost to the embattled Adani Group, Mauritian Financial Services Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun has told the nation’s Parliament that Hindenburg Research’s allegations of the presence of ‘shell’ companies in the Island nation are ‘false and baseless’ and that Mauritius was in compliance with OECD-mandated tax rules.

US short seller Hindenburg on January 24 alleged that billionaire Gautam Adani used shell companies based in Mauritius to manipulate stock prices of his Indian-listed companies.

A shell company is an inactive firm used as a vehicle for various financial manoeuvres.

When a Member of Parliament (MP) through a written notice question asked the Minister about Hindenburg’s allegation of use of Mauritius-based entities as conduits for money laundering and share price manipulation for the Adani Group, the minister said the nation’s law does not allow shell companies.

“At the outset, I wish to inform the House that the allegations of the presence of shell companies in Mauritius are false and baseless,” he said. “According to the law, shell companies are not allowed in Mauritius.” All global business companies licensed by the Financial Services Commission have to meet substance requirements on an ongoing basis and are being strictly monitored by the Commission, he said.

“So far, there has been no breach that has been found,” he said.

He said the Financial Services Commission has taken note of the Hindenburg report but the regulator is bound by the confidentiality clause of the law and cannot disclose details.

“The Financial Services Commission can neither deny nor confirm whether an investigation has been and/or is being conducted. As such, disclosure of information on global business companies would be in breach of section 83 of the Financial Services Act and may have an adverse impact on the repute of our jurisdiction,” he said.

Dhanesswurnath Vikash Thakoor, chief executive officer, of FSC, had previously stated that an initial assessment of all the entities related to the Adani group in Mauritius was not found to be any non-compliance with rules.

Listing out the requirements for companies registering in Mauritius, the minister said they first have to carry out their core income-generating activities in or from the country. They must be managed and controlled from Mauritius, have at least two directors resident in Mauritius, maintain at all times their principal bank account in the country, keep and maintain at all times their accounting records at their registered office in Mauritius and prepare their statutory financial statements and cause those financial statements to be audited in Mauritius.

The statement came just before the Hindenburg-Adani issue comes up in Supreme Court. The apex court, which had appointed an expert committee to look into regulatory issues, is likely to take up capital market regulator SEBI’s plea for a six-month extension in timelines to probe allegations against the Adani group.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is assessing the connection between Adani Group and two Mauritian firms - Great International Tusker Fund and Ayushmat Ltd - that participated as anchor investors in the recently cancelled share sale of Adani Group’s flagship company.

The conglomerate lost USD 140 billion in market capitalisation at one point after short seller Hindenburg raised allegations of fraud and stock price manipulation against the group. Adani Group, however, has denied all the charges.

“With respect to the allegation of Mauritius being a tax haven, I wish to inform the House that Mauritius strictly complies with the international best practices and has been rated as compliant with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD standards,” the Mauritian minister told the Parliament.

Since 2018, Mauritius has reformed its global business framework and tax regime with a view to removing harmful tax practices. “As per the peer review conducted by the OECD forum on harmful tax practices, the OECD is satisfied that Mauritius does not have any harmful features in its tax regimes, thus recognizing Mauritius as a well-regulated, transparent and compliant jurisdiction,” he said.

He said the Financial Services Commission monitored the Adani issue closely. “The commission is pursuing its actions within the ambit of the relevant legislations and in line with its current supervisory process. It has been carrying out reviews of all the companies cited in the Hindenburg report.” “And as part of the Supervisory Review, the Financial Services Commission has requested and received compliance reports pertaining to all the relevant companies, which show compliance with the prevailing legislations in Mauritius. Given the multilayering of those companies cited in the report, the Financial Services Commission continues to monitor the matter diligently,” he said.

Also, the Financial Services Commission is collaborating with law enforcement agencies in Mauritius and overseas regulators on the matter.

When the MP asked how he arrived at the conclusion that allegations made in the report are ‘false and baseless’, the minister said he was referring to the statement made the report with regard to shell companies being registered in Mauritius.

“And this is, like I said in my reply, to be able to be licensed in Mauritius, there are conditions and requirements that need to be satisfied. And those conditions, I have spelled out all those conditions, and based on the fact that these companies adhere to those conditions, then it is unfounded to say that those companies are shell companies” he said.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Voters’ ‘reluctance’ to fore as polling enters last phase; AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

4
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

6
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

7
Haryana

Liquor to get 5% costlier in Haryana, beer cheaper

8
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

9
Entertainment

Chandigarh girl Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the glory of web series Jubilee, says OTT has opened up many opportunities for newcomers

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Dept suspends licences of 15 chemists

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Voters’ ‘reluctance’ to fore as polling enters last phase; AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm

Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm

First-time voters and the elderly stole the show as they wer...

Anti-corruption watchdog gets 8-day remand of Imran Khan as sessions court indicts him in Toshakhana graft case

Anti-corruption watchdog gets 8-day remand of Imran Khan as sessions court indicts him in Toshakhana graft case

70-year-old chairman of PTI was taken into custody by parami...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

Wrestlers demand lie-detector Narco Test on Brij Bhushan under Supreme Court supervision

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Voters’ ‘reluctance’ to fore as polling enters last phase; AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv