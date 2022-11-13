No significant reduction: Army Chief on China's presence at LAC

New Delhi, November 12

The situation in eastern Ladakh is “stable but unpredictable”, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Saturday amid the lingering border standoff in the region with China.

In an address at a think-tank, General Pande also said the Indian side was looking forward to the next round of high-level military talks with China for resolution of the remaining issues.

“We are looking at date for the 17th round of talks,” he said. As far as PLA’s force levels are concerned, there has been no significant reduction, he said referring to the overall situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

He was addressing the ‘Chanakya Dialogues’, a think-tank. On development of infrastructure by China in border areas, the Army Chief said it is going on unabated.

About Army’s military preparedness in the region, he said “our transition to winter posture is under way”. Gen Pande also said there was a need to “very carefully calibrate our actions on the LAC to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities”.

He noted, “We have to be self-dependent. We will work to meet our need of operations and peculiar demand. India is a country of vibrant ecosystem. Youngsters should come forward and give ideas to make better personal, small-range weapons, long range rockets, armoured vehicle and sea weapons.” — Agencies

