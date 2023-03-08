 No Smoking Day’: Experts urge government to remove designated smoking rooms in hotels, restaurants, airports : The Tribune India

No Smoking Day’: Experts urge government to remove designated smoking rooms in hotels, restaurants, airports

Designated smoking areas facilitate the spread of infection as smokers cannot socially distance or wear masks and are trapped in close proximity in a smoke-filled environment

No Smoking Day’: Experts urge government to remove designated smoking rooms in hotels, restaurants, airports

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 8

On the occasion of ‘No Smoking Day’, doctors, cancer victims and hotel associations urged the government to remove designated smoking rooms in hotels, restaurants and airports to protect people from second hand smoke.

While appreciating the government for initiating the process to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, they appealed for immediate removal of the current provision that permits smoking areas to make the country 100 per cent smoke-free.

“Smoking worsens lung function and reduces immunity. All designated smoking areas in hotels and restaurants and even airports should be abolished to ensure a 100 per cent smoke-free environment. Most of these designated smoking areas are rarely compliant as per COTPA requirements and are actually putting our public at great health risk from exposure to secondhand smoke,” said Dr Harit Chaturvedi, chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care.

In India, smoking is banned in all public places under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. Section 4 of this Act prohibits smoking in any place to which the public has access.

However, COTPA 2003, presently allows smoking in certain public places like restaurants, hotels, and airports in designated smoking areas.

“Exposure to passive smoking happens in eateries, specifically hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs, risking the lives of thousands of non-smokers by exposing them to the smoke of cigarettes.

As cigarette smoke seeps from smoking areas to common areas, the COTPA Act needs to be amended to not permit smoking in any premises. All places should be completely smoke-free in the best interest of the public health,” said Nalini Satyanarayan, a passive smoking victim and health activist.

Secondhand smoking is as harmful as smoking. Exposure to secondhand smoke causes many diseases, including lung cancer and heart disease in adults, and the impairment of the lung function and respiratory infections in children.

People with compromised respiratory and cardiovascular systems are at higher risk for severe severity and death.

Designated smoking areas facilitate the spread of infection as smokers cannot socially distance or wear masks and are trapped in close proximity in a smoke-filled environment.

“We are finding that families prefer to stay in hotels which do not allow smoking. We are happy that the government is strengthening the COTPA provisions to make hospitality sector completely smoke-free. We support the government in its initiative for safeguarding people’s health,” said Dr G P Sharma, president, Hospitality Association of Uttar Pradesh.

The Government of India has started the COTPA amendment process and introduced the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

A recent survey conducted in India revealed that 72 per cent believe secondhand smoke is a serious health hazard and 88 per cent people strongly support strengthening of the current tobacco control law to address this menace.

India has the second largest number of tobacco users (268 million or 28.6 per cent of all adults in India) in the world - of these at least 1.2 million die every year from tobacco related diseases.

One million deaths are due to smoking with over 2,00,000 due to secondhand smoke exposure, and over 35,000 are due to smokeless tobacco use.

Nearly 27 per cent of all cancers in India are due to tobacco usage. The total direct and indirect cost of diseases attributable to tobacco use was a staggering Rs 1.82 crore which is nearly 1.8 per cent of India’s GDP.

#Cancer #Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

2
Punjab

No govt officer shall leave headquarters without permission: Punjab govt to officials

3
Punjab

Govt asks DMs to review arms licences of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh, associates

4
Punjab

Pearls Group director Harchand Singh Gill arrested in Rs 60,000-crore ponzi scam

5
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

6
Punjab

7 injured in clash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; police say shap-edged weapons used by some people

7
Punjab

Canadian NRI stabbed to death in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival

8
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

9
Sports

Watch: Team India celebrates Holi ahead of 4th Test against Australia; Virat Kohli dances inside team bus

10
Punjab

Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Top News

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

8 more ministers sworn in

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...

Manish Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana’ cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities reject charges

Saurabh Bharadwaj says there was a request for Sisodia to be...

Navy chopper meets with accident off Mumbai coast

Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 personnel rescued

The crew is rescued by a naval patrol aircraft

5 arrested in Assam for supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents

5 arrested in Assam for supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents

Several mobile phones, SIM cards and other incriminating mat...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja puja for ‘betterment of the country’

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja for 'betterment of the country'

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities reject charges

ED grills Manish Sisodia for 6 hours in Tihar jail

Special teams to ensure smooth traffic flow on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

'Did not meet expectations': Hindi publishers on sales at Delhi book fair

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from Jalandhar ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University