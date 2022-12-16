No Supreme Court benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud

New Delhi, December 16
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said no Supreme Court bench would be available from December 17 till January 1 during the ensuing winter vacations.
The CJI's announcement made in the apex court assumes significance in the wake of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday in which he said there was a feeling among the people that long court vacations were not very convenient for justice seekers.
"There will be no benches available from tomorrow till January 1," Justice Chandrachud informed the lawyers present in the courtroom at the outset.
Friday is the last working day of the top court before it goes on a two-week winter break. The apex court will reopen on January 2.
The issue regarding court vacations has been raised earlier also but judges, including former CJI NV Ramana, had said there is a misconception that judges stay in ultimate comfort and enjoy their holidays.
Delivering the inaugural Justice SB Sinha Memorial Lecture on 'Life of a Judge' in Ranchi in July, the then CJI Ramana had said judges spend sleepless nights rethinking their decisions.
"There exists a misconception in the minds of the people that judges stay in ultimate comfort, work only from 10 am to 4 pm and enjoy their holidays. Such a narrative is untrue...when false narratives are created about the supposed easy life led by judges, it is difficult to swallow," he had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’