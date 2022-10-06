No threat to minorities, but can’t ignore ‘population imbalance’: RSS

New Delhi, October 5
In a major push to correct religion-based population imbalance in the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today said India should frame a comprehensive policy applicable to all social groups. He also asserted there was no danger to minorities because the Hindu community “neither threatens nor gets threatened”.
Addressing the annual RSS Dasehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, where mountaineer Santosh Yadav was the chief guest, Bhagwat also called for women empowerment and covered a wide range of issues — from “Hindu Rashtra”, education, self-reliance to India’s help to crisis-hit Sri Lanka and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict — during his over 60-minute address.
The RSS chief said religion-based “population imbalance” should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he noted. “Seventyfive years ago, we experienced this in our country.
In the 21st century, three new countries that have come into existence — East Timor, South Sudan and Kosovo – have been the result of population imbalance in certain territories of Indonesia, Sudan and Serbia,” he said. But, he went on to add that the new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance.
Hitting out at opposition parties, including the Congress, for “accusing the RSS of trying to divide society”, Bhagwat said: “Scare-mongering is done among minorities.”
