Manipur violence: No-trust debate on August 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on August 8 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on August 10 which will be followed by voting —- the outcome of which is already known.

With 303 BJP MPs in a 543-member House plus the professed support of the BJD (12 LS MPs) and YSRCP (22 LS MPs), the results of the trust vote are clear, but the Opposition maintained the motion would ensure the PM’s reply on Manipur violence.

The schedule of the discussion was decided at a meeting of the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee which MPs of INDIA parties boycotted protesting a late listing of the debate. Congress leader Manickam Tagore said in 2018 the motion moved by Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP was listed a day after the admission by the Speaker. This time Speaker Om Birla admitted the motion notice moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 27 and the debate was taking place on August 8.

Meanwhile, a delegation of opposition leaders will meet the President tomorrow to flag their demand for a statement by the PM in Parliament on Manipur.

