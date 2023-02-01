No word on inflation, joblessness in President's address, says Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The Opposition led by the Congress has said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses of Parliament at the beginning the Budget session did not touch on key matters such as price control, communal harmony and women’s security, and alleged it was like BJP’s campaign for the 2024 General Elections.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Murmu’s address was more of a “government’s statement that has come through the President” and there was nothing new in it.

“If the government is claiming that the country has progressed so much, why does the poor continue to be impacted by unemployment and high inflation,” he said.

National Conference (NC) MP Farooq Abdullah, however, lauded the President’s speech, hailing it as a “good address”.

Derek O’Brien, TMC leader, tweeted: “As is the convention, the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament is written by the Government of India. Any line in speech about controlling prices, creating jobs, strengthening (fiscal) federalism, promoting communal harmony, passing women’s reservation Bill?”

