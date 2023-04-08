No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

New Delhi, April 7
Explicit tests and exams are completely inappropriate assessment tools for children up to Class II and written tests should be introduced from Class III onwards, the draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has recommended, stressing that assessment methods should be such that they do not contribute to any additional burden for the child.
The framework, which is being developed on the lines of new National Education Policy, suggests that two important methods of assessment that are appropriate for the foundational stage are observations and analysing artefacts that the child has produced as part of his learning experience. The draft notes that explicit tests and examinations are completely inappropriate assessment tools for the foundational stage (preschool to Class II).
“Children learn differently and express their learning differently too. There might be many ways to assess the achievement of a learning outcome or competency. The teacher should have the ability to design different kinds of assessment for the same learning outcome and use each assessment appropriately. “Assessment should enable recording and documentation. Children’s progress should be described and analysed through systematic collection of evidence. Assessment should not contribute to any additional burden on the child. Assessment tools and processes should be designed in such a way that they are a natural extension of the learning experience for the child,” it adds.
Describing the assessment for the preparatory stage (Class III to V), the draft recommends that “written tests should be introduced at this stage”. “A variety of assessment methods should be used to promote learning. Portfolios can be used to capture student progress holistically through their work. This could also provide a reliable picture of their learning to parents. Peer and self-assessments could also be introduced to help students monitor the trajectory of their own learning. “At the end of the preparatory stage, there should be a comprehensive summative assessment of the student’s readiness to enter the middle stage where several new curricular areas are introduced,” it adds.
The education ministry released a "pre-draft" of the NCF for school education on Thursday and invited suggestions from stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers and scholars.
The draft prepared by a panel headed by K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, suggests that at the middle stage (Class 6 to 8), the focus of the curriculum should move to conceptual understanding and higher order capacities.
In the secondary stage (Class 9 to 12), the panel has asserted that comprehensive classroom assessments should be effectively practised for facilitating meaningful learning and constructive feedback. — PTI
