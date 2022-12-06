 Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court

Was hearing a public interest matter related to the plight of migrant workers during the Covid pandemic and the resultant lockdowns

Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 6

It is our culture to ensure nobody goes to sleep empty stomach, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday  and asked the central government to see to it that foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) reaches the last man. A bench of Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli directed the Centre to submit a fresh chart with the number of migrant and unorganised sector workers registered on eShram portal.

"It is the duty of the central government to ensure foodgrains under NFSA are reaching the last man. We are not saying that Centre is not doing anything, the Union of India has ensured foodgrains to people during Covid. At the same time, we have to see it continues. It is our culture (to ensure) that nobody goes to sleep empty stomach," the bench said.

It was hearing on its own a public interest matter related to the plight of migrant workers during the Covid pandemic and the resultant lockdowns.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for three social activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar, said the country's population has increased after the 2011 census and so has the number of beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.

He submitted many eligible and needy beneficiaries will be deprived of the benefit under the law if it is not enforced effectively.

Bhushan said the government is claiming the per capita income of people has increased in recent years, but added India has slipped rapidly in global hunger index.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted there are 81.35 crore beneficiaries under NFSA, a very large number even in the Indian context.

The ASG said the 2011 census has not stopped the government from adding more people to the list of beneficiaries which is growing.

Bhushan interjected to say 14 states have filed affidavit stating their quota of foodgrains has been exhausted.

The matter is posted for resumed hearing on December 8.

The top court had earlier asked the Centre to ensure the benefits of the NFSA are not limited by the 2011 census figures and more needy people should be covered under the Act, terming the "Right to Food" a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The per capita income in India has increased in real terms by 33.4 per cent since the enactment of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in 2013, the Centre had earlier told the apex court, insisting a large number of households have transitioned to the higher income group.

"During last eight years, since the enactment of NFSA, per capita income of the population in India has increased in real terms by 33.4 per cent. The rise in per capita income of people is bound to have taken a large number of households to higher income class and they may not be as vulnerable as they were in 2013-14," the Centre had said in an affidavit.

The government notified the National Food Security Act, 2013 on September 10, 2013 with the objective of providing for food and nutritional security by ensuring access to adequate quantity of quality food at affordable prices to people to live a life with dignity.

The Act provides for coverage of up to 75 per cent of the rural population and 50 per cent of the urban population for receiving subsidised foodgrains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

In July, the top court had said migrant workers play a very vital role in building the nation and their rights cannot be ignored at all, and asked the Centre to devise a mechanism so they receive foodgrains even without possessing ration cards.   

It had observed that citizens are dying due to hunger despite development and that modalities should be set out to ensure the maximum number of migrant workers are given rations.

The top court had issued a slew of directions to authorities on a plea by the three activists seeking welfare measures for migrant workers and ordered states and Union Territories (UTs) to frame schemes for providing free dry rations to them till the pandemic lasts. It also asked the Centre to allocate additional foodgrains.

It also directed the states and UTs to register all establishments and license all contractors under the law and ensure the statutory duty imposed on the contractors to give the particulars of migrant workers is fully complied with.  

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

2
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

3
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

4
Punjab

'Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished', says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

5
Health

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

6
Punjab

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

7
Diaspora

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

8
Musings

Ending the long wait for passport

9
Chandigarh

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

10
Nation

Mother of two addicted to gambling loses herself to landlord in betting in UP; now lives with him

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Perturbed over waving of Khalistani flags at an event in Melbourne, India warns Australia of Khalistan separatists and their links with terror groups

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Mann, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

Slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s brother Ajay...

Priority should be given to countering terror-financing: NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet

At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing

India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...

Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay ...

Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit

Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election; calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

Delhi High Court recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala